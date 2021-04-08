Centre allows Covid vaccination at workplaces from April 11

New Delhi :

In the letter, Bhushan said, "In order to increase the access to Covid vaccine, vaccination sessions should be organised at workplaces both in public and private sector, where there more than 100 eligible willing benefeciaries."





Bhushan said the decision has been taken to increase the access to vaccines since a substantial part of the population aged 45 years and above is in the organised sector, involved in formal occupation in offices or manufacturing units or services etc. (both government and private).





India has become the fastest Covid-19 vaccinating country in the world with a daily average of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday, surpassing the US which is vaccinating 30.93 lakh people per day on an average.





According to the ministry, the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India so far has crossed 8.70 crore on Day 81 of the vaccination drive that was launched on January 16, nearly a month after it was started in the US. Till April 6, India had administered 33,37,601 vaccine doses to the beneficiaries.





India recorded 1,15,736 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest-ever single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic early last year, taking the overall tally to 12,801,785 on Wednesday, according to the Health Ministry. The country presently has 843,473 active cases.