Karnataka to start vaccination at workplaces from April 11

Bangalore :





The Minister was with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa during their video conference held with the authorities of districts of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga to review the COVID-19 situation.





Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sudhakar said the objective to start vaccination drive at workplaces would accelerate the vaccination drive and ensure quicker and better coverage. According to him, several large IT firms and industries had requested the government to allow vaccination on their premises. "Companies can now provide vaccination to their employees at their offices if there are more than 100 eligible and willing beneficiaries," the Minister said.

