Prime Minister says exams are not last chance to prove yourself

"Parents, relatives and teachers make a big deal of small exams. Exams are not the last chance to prove yourself, but it is an opportunity to take your first steps towards your dreams," he said.





"We become conscious more than necessary and start over-thinking. I think this is not the end. Life is very long, this is just a small halt. We should not create pressure."





"Liking and disliking things are part of human nature. But we have to learn to distribute our abilities equally. Distribute your time to each subject equally" he said to the students.





"You knew of exams. They did not come suddenly. It means you are not scared of exams but of something else. But such atmosphere has been created around you that exams are everything. Sometimes schools, parents, relatives create an atmosphere that you have to undergo a big event, a huge crisis," he said.





The Prime Minister also responded to questions about how the food habits of children can be changed and how parents can help children to eat healthy food rather than junk food, and how to sharpen their memories.





The PM interacted with students, parents and teachers regarding the upcoming Board exams virtually and shared tips on how to deal with academic stress. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to conduct Class 10 and 12 Board Exams 2021 from May 4.





'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is an event where the Prime Minister responds to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by students in his uniquely engaging style in a live programme.





The first edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.