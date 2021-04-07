Mumbai: Woman immolates herself along with daughter in Andheri

Mumbai :

The mother and daughter allegedly set themselves ablaze in their apartment at D N Nagar in Andheri (west) on Monday afternoon and the matter came to light when neighbours alerted the fire brigade, he said.





The duo was rushed to Cooper Hospital, where Asmita was declared dead on arrival, while Srishti, who suffered 70 per cent burns, succumbed to her injuries at Airoli National Burns Centre on Tuesday, the official said.





According to preliminary probe, Asmita had allegedly taken the extreme step, as she suffered from a prolonged kidney ailment and the daughter committed suicide due to the trauma of her mother's illness.





"We have registered two different accidental death reports in the case and further investigation is underway," senior inspector Bharat Gaikwad from DN Nagar police station said.