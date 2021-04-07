Omar Abdullah gets Covid-19 jab

Srinagar :

Omar Abdullah took to Twitter and informed that he has taken the first COVID jab. He thanked the staff at SKIMS for the vaccination.





"Got my 1st dose of the COVID vaccine this morning. It was a smooth & painless affair. I'm grateful to everyone at SKIMS, Srinagar for vaccinating me today," Omar tweeted.





About reports that his father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at SKIMS, having again tested positive for COVID, Omar stated that it is not unusual and his father is responding well to the treatment.





"This is nothing unusual. COVID patients often test positive for quite a few days as the viral load reduces. The important thing is he is responding well to treatment & does not require any supplementary oxygen support." Omar tweeted.





Last month Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for COVID-19 days after he had taken the first COVID jab at SKIMS in Srinagar.