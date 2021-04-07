Identity cards for corona volunteers in MP

Bhopal :

Self-motivated corona volunteers have an important role to play in preventing the spread of Covid-19 infection. They will be helped by these identity cards in the 'Roko Toko' campaign and other related activities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.





Chouhan said a lockdown would be imposed for a limited time only. If there is a need for imposing a lockdown on Saturday along with Sunday, then the Disaster Management group can take a decision at the district level in this regard. He said arrangements will be made to check the health of the people coming to the rural areas from metropolitan cities. Arrangements will also be made to keep them in home quarantine if required.





Roli Shivhare, the founder of 'Aawaz Sanstha', Bhopal, said the 'Roko-Toko' campaign was started in collaboration with the district administration with volunteers dressing as Yamraj and Chitragupta standing on the roads and intersections to urge people to wear masks.





New Market Traders Association President, Satish Gangarade, informed about the distribution of food grains, free face masks and hand sanitisers to underprivileged communities and arrangement of dustbins for maintaining cleanliness in New Market.





A social worker from Vidiha, Shravan Vyas said that there is overcrowding at banks. Therefore, instructions should be given for necessary action to control the infection. People returning to the villages after attending the Kumbh Mela are suspects who can spread the infection and necessary measures have to be taken to control it.





Arvind Tiwari, Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda University, Sagar, said the home isolation facility can be further strengthened by providing oxygen cylinders at home for the people infected with coronavirus and medical kits made available as per the doctor's advice.





Prabinder Singh Duggal of the Sagar Truck Association and a representative of the Sikh community, said people do not come forward to help those infected with Covid-19 due to fear of contracting the virus. Removing the misconceptions and adopting precautions can help the victims for which information would be widely disseminated.





A senior doctor in Chhatarpur district, Subhash Choubey, informed that all the doctors of Chhatarpur have decided that no doctor would close his/her clinic during the pandemic.