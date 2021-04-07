Keep focusing on fighting Covid: Prime Minister

New Delhi :

"The government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world's largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against Covid-19," the Prime Minister tweeted.

"On World Health Day, let us keep the focus on fighting Covid-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols."

At the same time, the Prime Minister advised to take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit.

He said that the World Health Day is a day to reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.

"It's also a day to reiterate our commitment to supporting research and innovation in healthcare."

World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on April 7 under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO) as well as other related organizations.

In 1948, the WHO held the First World Health Assembly.