Wed, Apr 07, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine for all and every Indian deserves it: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 07,2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a COVID-19 vaccine for all, and said every Indian deserves a chance to a safe life.

New Delhi:
''It's ridiculous to debate needs and wants.Every Indian deserves the chance to a safe life,'' he said, using the hashtag ''#CovidVaccine''.

The health ministry on Tuesday said that the vaccine need to be given to those who need it and not those who want it.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.
