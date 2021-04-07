EC should get ready fool proof voters list in Kerala: Cong

Thiruvananthapuram :

"Once the results come out on May 2, the EC should start a cleansing work on the present voters list, which we have pointed out that there are about 4.34 lakh fraudulent voters," said Chennithala.

Incidentally it was Chennithala who had approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention to ensure that no double voting takes place as in the list there are 4.34 lakh voters falling under that category.

"I wish to thank the High Court and the EC that they took adequate steps to prevent double voting. In my own constituency we had identified 2800 double voters and due to the strong vigil that was maintained, not a single double vote was cast. So it's now the duty of the EC to start cleaning of the voters list," added Chennithala.