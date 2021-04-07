Ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh appears before NIA

Mumbai :

Singh arrived at the NIA office here on Wednesday morning. He directly went inside the anti-terror probe agency office.





According to NIA sources, Singh will be questioned in connection with the explosive laden SUV found outside Antilia on February 25 this year.





The NIA had already arrested several people, including suspended Crime Branch police officer Sachin Vaze.





The NIA had earlier seized several high-end vehicles used by Vaze and also recovered several items from a river here.