Stringent curbs imposed in Bengaluru to check Covid spread

Bangalore :

"Rallies and demonstrations for any purpose by any group are prohibited across the city till April 20 to strictly comply with the Covid appropriate behaviour," said city police commissioner Kamal Pant in an order here.

As epi-centre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru registered 4,266 positive cases on Monday, taking its Covid tally to 4,55,025, including 32,605 active cases and accounted for 26 of the 39 deaths due to the virus.

"Public functions and group prayers or any type of celebration in places of worship are also banned till April 20 to check the infection," said Pant.

As notified by the state chief secretary on Sunday, gyms and swimming pools will be allowed to function with only up to 50 per cent of their capacity at a time to ensure physical distancing and prevent crowding.

"Pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants will function with 50 per cent occupancy to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitisers and thermal screening," asserted Pant.

The order has also directed shopping malls, markets, department stores, cinema theatres to ensure strict compliance of the guidelines and ensure their customers or visitors follow the Covid appropriate behaviour.