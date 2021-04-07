Karnataka Congress leader Khandre tests Covid positive

Bangalore :

"I took a Covid test after developing symptoms and the result has come positive. No reason to worry. As per Covid protocol, I am admitted in a hospital at Bidar for treatment," Khandre tweeted in Kannada.

Khandre, a former minister and the opposition party's legislator from Bhalki Assembly segment in Bidar district, has been camping at Basavakalyan in the same district to campaign for the April 17 by-election.

Khandre (59) requested all those who came into contact with him during the last few days to take Covid test to check if they too were affected by the virus.

According to sources, Khandre was seen addressing a party meeting in an air-conditioned room without a face mask on Monday at Basavakalyan.

Party's lawmakers Chandrashekar Patil, Yeshwantrao Gouda Patil and Ajay Singh were among those present in the closed-room meeting on electioneering.

By-polls in Maski (ST) assembly seat in Raichur district and Belgaum Lok Sabha seat in the state's northwest region are also held on April 17 to fill the vacancies. Vote count and result is on May 2.

Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 10,26,584, including 45,107 active cases and 39 deaths across the state.