Vaccines for those who need, not those who want: Govt

Amid demands from several quarters for the relaxation of the age limit for vaccination in view of a spike in cases, the Centre on Tuesday said the aim is to protect those who are most vulnerable, and not to “administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it”.

New Delhi : During a weekly press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said many people are asking why the government isn't opening up vaccination for all those aged above 18. Bhushan said even Western countries have conducted the vaccination drive in phases. "The basic aim is to reduce death through vaccination. The other aim is to protect your healthcare system. If healthcare workers, doctors, nurses, paramedics and others fall sick, who will work in hospitals? So the aim for any country is to protect those who are the most vulnerable. The aim is never to administer the vaccine to those who want it but to those who need it," he said.