Maharashtra sees 55,469 new COVID-19 cases, 297 die

Mumbai :

Mumbai recorded 10,040 new cases and 32 deaths.





At the same time, 34,256 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the count of the recoveries in the state to 25,83,331, the department said in a release.





The state's recovery rate now stands at 82.98 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.81 per cent.





Maharashtra had reported the highest spike in daily cases on Sunday, when it added over 57,000 infections.





With 2,01,693 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,09,17,486, it said.



