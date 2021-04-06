SC Collegium approves 10 permanent judges for Bombay HC

New Delhi :

According to a statement published on the top court website on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Collegium on April 5, approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judges Avinash Gunwant Gharote, Nitin Bhagawantrao Suryawanshi, Anil Satyavijay Kilor, Milind Narendra Jadhav, M.G. Sewlikar, V.G. Bisht, Debadwar Bhalchandra Ugrasen, M.S. Jawalkar, S.P. Tavade and N.R. Borkar as permanent Judges.





Besides Chief Justice Bobde, Justices N.V. Ramana and R.F. Nariman are part of the three-member collegium which takes decision in connection with the appointment of judges of the High Courts.





The collegium, in the meeting, also approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges of the Kerala High Court as permanent Judges. These judges are: Conrad S. Dias, P.V. Kunhikrishnan, T.R. Ravi, Bechu Kurian Thomas, and Gopinath P.





In another resolution, the collegium also approved the proposal for appointment of Chhattisgarh High Court Additional Judge, Justice Vimla Singh Kapoor, as permanent Judge, as per the statement uploaded on the apex court website.