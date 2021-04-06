India placed 2nd after US in daily vaccination numbers

New Delhi :

According to the Health Ministry data, the US has been vaccinating at an average of over 30 lakh (30,53,566) people per day, while India is inculcating more than 26 lakh daily (26,53,533).





Brazil is in the third position after India, with an average of 6,23,445 vaccinations per day, while the UK with a daily average of 4,13,521 vaccinations occupies the fourth spot, according to the Health Ministry data.





Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India also occupied the second position in ramping up the vaccination drive after the US.





According to Bhushan, while the US has vaccinated around 165.05 million people in 112 days, India has covered 79.11 million people in its 79-day vaccination drive. The UK is placed third with 36.9 million vaccinations till April 3.