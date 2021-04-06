Maharashtra: 2 killed in tiger attack in Chandrapur

Chandrapur :

The incident took place in the Sindewahi forest range under Brahmapuri division when the two men, residents of Pawanpar village, had gone to collect Mahua flowers, he said.





"The two were found dead in a wildlife (tiger) attack in Pawanpar beat of the Sindewahi range," the official said.





The bodies of the victims, identified as Kamlakar Rishi Undirwade (60) and Durwas Dhanuji Undirwade (48), were found 200 metres apart in the forest, he said.





The forest department will provide a compensation to the kin of the deceased after completion of the required formalities, the official said.





The incident spot is around 45 km away from the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve located in the district.