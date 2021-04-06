Mortal remains of martyred CRPF jawan reach Hyderabad

Hyderabad :

The body of Murali Krishna was later transported by road to his native village Gudipudi in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.





He was one of the two CRPF jawans from Andhra Pradesh who were martyred along with 20 others in the exchange of fire with the extremists of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in the forests of Bijapur in Chhattisgarh





The body of Murali Krishna, who belonged 210 Cobra ballation, elite Anti-Naxalite Force of CRPF, reached Hyderabad Airport around midnight by Indigo Flight 6E 624.





Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar paid tributes to Murali Krishna in the presence of CRPF and Telangana state police officers.





Sajjanar said the police force of Telangana stands with the family of Murali Krishna. All the police officials present there offered salutations and observed two minutes of silence for the brave departed soul.





Sajjanar, conveying his condolences to the officer's family, said arrangements were made by the authorities concerned for the family to travel to his native place. The body was transported to his native place Guidpudi Village in Guntur district where his final rites would be performed.





Ranga Reddy district Deputy Collector Prateek Jain, DIG GC-CRPF Rajkumar Agarwal, DIG GC - CRPF Sallauddin, CRPF DIG GC Rangareddy Brajesh Singh, CRPF Commandant Meena, CRPF Commandant Dharamprakash, and other officials were present.