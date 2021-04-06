Proposal to impose night curfew in Delhi under discussion

New Delhi :

The Delhi government sources said the agenda of the discussion included the time period of the curfew which could be from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. like in some other states which have also reported a spike in Covid-19 like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.





Although the sources said the proposal was forwarded to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his office has said that "no such decision has been taken".





On March 2, Kejriwal had said that the national capital is witnessing an exponential increase in new cases, however the seriousness of the infection rate this time is low in comparison to the previous waves and hence there is no need of imposing any lockdown.





"We will be reviewing the situation. In future, if the need for a lockdown arises, I will consult before taking any such decision," the Chief Minister added.





The national capital on Monday reported 3,548 new Covid-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 6,79,962, while its test positivity rate stood at 5.54 per cent, according to the health bulletin released by the Delhi government.





This is the fourth consecutive day that Delhi reported more than 3,500 new cases.





On Sunday, the national capital had reported 4,033 new cases, the highest single-day tally in 2021.





The city had reported 3,567 new cases on April 3, and 3,594 cases on April 2.