Man held for creating fake Facebook group in Maneka Gandhi's name

Saharanpur :

Based on a complaint by Gandhi's representative Ranjit Kumar on Sunday, an FIR was lodged under Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008, Inspector Bhupendra Singh said.





The accused, identified as Sonu Sahani, was arrested from Lucknow.





Sahni had created the fake group on Facebook and posted a job advertisement in it.





The inspector said a probe into the matter was underway.











