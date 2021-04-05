Andhra announces Rs 30L for 2 martyrs in Chhattisgarh encounter

Amaravati :

Routhu Jagadeesh and Shakamuri Murali Krishna lost their lives in the gunbattle between the security forces and the Maoists.





Reddy offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Jagadeesh and Murali, and prayed to god to give them the strength to overcome the grief.





Jagadeesh hailed from Gajularega in Vizianagaram district, while Murali was from Sattenapalli in Guntur district.





Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also lauded the sacrifice of the martyrs and praised their gallantry.





"I will pray for the peace of the martyrs' souls. My heartfelt condolences to the family members," he said.