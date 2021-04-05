BJP attacks Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray after Anil Deshmukh's resignation

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked if Thackeray has no moral responsibility following Deshmukh's resignation as the state home minister.





So many major incidents have happened under his government, Prasad said, referring to the Sachin Vaze case and former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Deshmukh.





"He has forfeited moral authority to govern," Prasad said, attacking the Shiv Sena leader for his "conspicuous silence" over the matter.