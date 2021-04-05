UP govt will transfer money into kids' account for uniform, bags

Lucknow :

The decision has been taken to avoid delays in distribution of these items every year.





According to the government spokesman, "After a decision by the basic education department about depositing a certain amount into each beneficiary's account for the procurement of uniforms, school bags and shoes, the proposal has been sent to the cabinet."





While Rs 600 would be given to each child for uniforms, Rs 500 would be provided for school bags, sweaters, socks and shoes.





The money will be transferred to the students' accounts via the direct benefit transfer scheme.





Notably, 1.6 crore students are given these facilities every year for free in Uttar Pradesh.





However, the procurement of items for children presently lies with the government and the private players whose tenders are accepted.





There have been complaints about the delay that forced the authorities to take this step. The move to transfer the money to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries will not only prevent the delays but will also address the quality concerns.