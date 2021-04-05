Where are temple attacks culprits: BJP questions Jagan

Tirupathi :

"Mr. Reddy, where are the culprits of Ramateertham who beheaded (a) 400-year-old Ram idol? What about Antarvedi chariot destroyers and other temple attackers?" asked Deodhar.





Without furnishing any evidence, Deodhar claimed that all the people involved in those temple attacks were non-Hindus.





"All were non-Hindus. Who patronised them? Your CBI demand proved your incapabilities. A big lesson awaits you all in Tirupati by-poll," he claimed.





The BJP leader issued a warning to the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) to stop the alleged religious conversions.





"I warn (the) ruling YSRCP government to stop sponsoring religious conversions in AP. Otherwise, they will face dire consequences. This time, people will show their strong discontent by voting against them in Tirupati by-poll. BJP - JSP (Janasena) is the only alternative," he claimed.





Deodhar claimed that saffron surge in the southern state is inevitable.





Earlier, he met the local Rajasthani community in Tirupati and appealed to them to vote for the BJP in the Tirupati by-poll.





He also met leaders and supporters of the Kapu Sankshema Sena in Tirupati.





In the recent BJP - Janasena public meeting in Tirupati addressed by actor - politician Pawan Kalyan, the political platform came in handy for the promotion of Kalyan's forthcoming movie.





Deodhar called out the name of the movie during his political speech.





Similarly, the two parties Tirupati by-poll candidate Ratna Prabha claimed that she watched the trailer of the actor's movie.