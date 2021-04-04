Delhi reports over 4K new Covid cases for first time in 2021

New Delhi :

The national capital had reported 3,567 new infections on Saturday.





The positivity rate on Sunday rose to 4.64 per cent, while the active cases rose close to 14,000 at 13,982, and the cumulative positivity rate was reported to be 4.54 per cent.





As per the bulletin, a total of 86,899 tests - 54,472 RT-PCR and 32,427 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted.





The capital also reported 2,677 recoveries taking the total recovery so far to 65,13, 51. The cumulative fatality rate was reported 1.64 per cent.