MP: 118-year-old woman gets her first COVID-19 dose

Sagar :

After getting the jab, Tulsabai came out the centre with a broad smile on face and flashing a victory sign, and said in Bundelkhendi dialect, "Hamne lagwao teeka so ache hojen. So tum bhi lagwaao so ache ho ja ho. Kuchhu dikkat nainuaan...(I took the vaccine so that I feel better. You also take it. No worries.)"





She is possibly the oldest woman in the country to get the vaccine.





According to her Aadhaar card 790309436468, Tulsabai was born on January 1, 1903 and is a resident of Sadarpur area of Sagar, which is part of the Bundelkhand region.