Deeply grieved by dastardly attack on soldiers in Chhattisgarh: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 22 security personnel in a dastardly Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. She extended her condolences to the families of those martyred in the line of duty.
Deeply grieved at the dastardly attack on our soldiers in Chhattisgarh. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those martyred in the line of duty. I salute the supreme sacrifice made for the nation by these brave-hearts. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 4, 2021
