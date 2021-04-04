PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.
New Delhi:
"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.
Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.
The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well", according to media reports.
My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19. @alferdez— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021
