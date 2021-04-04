PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

New Delhi :

"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19," Modi tweeted.





Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus.





The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well", according to media reports.

