PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Argentina's president from COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished speedy recovery to Argentinian President Alberto Fernández who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentinian President Alberto Fernández (Image: Narendramodi.in)
"My best wishes to President Alberto Fernández of Argentina for a quick recovery from COVID-19," Modi tweeted. 

Fernandez, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 announced late on Friday that he had tested positive for the virus. 

The Argentinian president was in isolation as a precaution but said he was "physically well", according to media reports.

