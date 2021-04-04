Two dead as car plunges into dam in MP's Mandla

Mandla :

The vehicle fell off a bridge into Bargi Dam's backwater on Jabalpur road, some 20 km from the district headquarters late on Saturday night after the driver apparently lost control over it, they said.





The bodies of the two deceased - Vishnu Barkade ( 27) and Adarsh Mandwe (24) - were fished out from the dam by divers on Sunday evening and the empty car was also pulled out, Additional Superintendent of Police Gajendra Singh Kanwar said.





After the post-mortem, the bodies of the victims were handed over to their families, he added.





The deceased were on their way back home in Mandla from Jabalpur when the accident took place under Tikaria police station area, the ASP said.