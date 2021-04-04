Pawan Kalyan a 'mike for hire', says Andhra minister

Amaravati :

Alleging that that the actor-politician has been trying to whip up the Hindu sentiments, the minister, addressing a news conference, noted Pawan is campaigning for the BJP, whom he earlier targeted for giving two 'rotten laddus' in the name of a special package for the state.





Nani, as the minister is popularly known, said that Pawan is more like a "rental mike, which would be in anyone's hands that pay for it". He said that politicising god was not a good thing, and "one that commits such sin shall repay".





He claimed said that the same Pawan had remained silent when his allies (TDP-BJP government) had demolished numerous temples in Vijayawada city, but is now alleging that 150 temples were destroyed in the state.





Nani remarked there is no other actor than Pawan who brilliantly acts in real life than in reel life. "Although he asked people to question the YSRCP government on irregularities, people are ready to question him over his vague political stand. In 2014, he gave a slogan 'Congress hatao, desh bachao' and stood by Chandrababu Naidu and BJP. However, in 2019, he accused the BJP of neglecting southern states and went to polls, joining hands with Communist parties and Mayawati, but again after facing a huge defeat, joined hands with BJP," the YSRCP leader said.





Countering the allegations in the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case, Nani wanted to know if Pawan Kalyan is aware that Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated during the reign of his partner Chandrababu Naidu. He said that CBI which is investigating the case is working directly under Home Minister Amit Shah and criticised Pawan Kalyan for being ignorant and in exile.





Further, the minister said that Pawan Kalyan has no commitment towards people or public service, and only comes out during elections to seek votes. He said that Pawan was never there for Kapus and least bothered to stand up for them during "hard times" for them during the TDP regime.



