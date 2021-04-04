Seven dead, two injured in separate road crashes in Rajasthan

Jaipur :

In Parawa village in Jalore, five people, including two children, were killed when a car collided head-on with a truck. The passengers were on the way to Sanchor from Jodhpur, Chitalwana Station House Officer (SHO) Khamma Ram Bishnoi said.





The deceased were identified as Shanti Devi (50), her sons Bhajan Lal (24) and Dinesh (27), maternal grandchildren Jasraj (12) and Hatisha (5).





He said the bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem and a case has been registered against the truck driver.





In Rajsamand, a car overturned in which a couple was killed and their two children were injured, police said.





The accident occurred when a car travelling to Surat from Hanumangarh overturned near Togi village, Bhim SHO Gajendra Singh said.





The deceased were identified as Siddharth Beniwal (35) and his wife Suman (32). The injured children were admitted to a government hospital for treatment, police said.