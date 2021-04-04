Kerala CM condemns Maoist attack on security personnel at Chhattisgarh

Thiruvananthapuram :

"Condemn the Maoist attack on security personnel in Chhattisgarh, unequivocally. There can be no space for armed rebellion in a democracy," Vijayan tweeted.





Violence should be shed, democratic and peaceful means should be upheld to strengthen our democracy, he added.





At least 22 security personnel were killed in a fierce gun battle with Naxals in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.