Kejriwal reiterates support to farmers' protest in Jind

New Delhi :

"AAP has been paying the price for lending its support to the protesting farmers. The Centre has snatched all our powers, but we will continue our support to the farmers," Kejriwal said while addressing the 'kisan mahapanchayat' rally in Jind on Sunday.





"When you (farmers) had reached Delhi to protest against the farm bills, the Centre sent police and asked to oust you all from nine stadiums in Delhi. I rejected Delhi police's file because your fight is genuine. BJP wanted to convert those stadiums into jails to subdue the intensifying protest," he added.