Telangana Governor concerned about spurt in Covid cases

Hyderabad :

Phoning the minister from Puducherry, where she is currently holding an additional charge as Lt Governor, she asked him about the status of the cases and the measures initiated for prevention and treatment.





According to a communique from Raj Bhavan, the minister appraised the Governor of the series of steps like ramping up testing facilities, creating an app to alert and trace the contacts and improving the facilities at the designated Covid-19 treatment hospitals in the state.





Soundararajan has also enquired about the status of large number of patients being put on ventilators in many hospitals. She pointed out that early detection and treatment was vital to avoid further complications.





She appealed to the people to strictly adhere to all the preventive norms like wearing masks, maintaining social distance, not encouraging the public gatherings, and the frequent washing of hands and using sanitisers in order to contain the spread of the pandemic.





The Governor appreciated the Health Department for coming out with an exclusive app to identify and alert all the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid-19 positive patients. The minister explained that the app will help trace the contacts of those who tested positive and help all of them to visit the nearest testing centre to get tested and take the necessary treatment or precautions.





She appealed to all the eligible people to get vaccinated so as to contain the pandemic and utilise the opportunity to get vaccinated at the earliest.





Referring to the surge in summer temperatures, she urged the people to take necessary precautions so as to avoid the sun stroke and other complications.





The Governor is constantly monitoring the Covid-19 pandemic conditions in the state and has been giving necessary advice to effectively contain the spread of pandemic.





She emphasised on the test, trace, and treat formula for the containment of the pandemic and urged all the people to scrupulously adhere to all the preventive norms.



