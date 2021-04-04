Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Chhattisgarh: Naxals loot over 2 dozens weapons after encounter in Bijapur

Published: Apr 04,202102:30 PM by ANI

Naxals on Saturday looted more than two dozen weapons from security personnel following the encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, according to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources.

Source: ANI
Raipur:
At least 22 security personal have lost their lives in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Naxal attack on Saturday.

"22 security personnel have lost their lives in the Naxal attack at Sukma-Bijapur in Chhattisgarh," said Bijapur Superintendent of Police, Kamalochan Kashyap. 16 out of 31 who sustained injuries in the encounter are from CRPF.

