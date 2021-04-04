EC holds review meeting with expenditure observers of poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry

New Delhi :

As per sources, Special Expenditure Observers and officials from the State Election Commission of the respective states were also present.





While polling for 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the Legislative Assembly of Puducherry. In Tamil Nadu, the 234-members assembly will go to elections in a single phase on April 6. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.





The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.