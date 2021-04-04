Devotees celebrate Easter following COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi :

Devotees were seen wearing masks while entering the church and were seen celebrating Easter following all COVID-19 norms.





The church allowed only a limited number of people to attend the celebrations in the wake of COVID-19 restrictions. "This is our great festival and a large crowd is usually here for celebrations, but due to the guidelines of the government and fear of contracting the infection, we decided to restrict the number of people," said Fr Lawrence, who heads the church.





"People who were interested to attend the programme had to get themselves registered, The online registration was mandatory and we are completely following the government guidelines" he added. Amid rising cases of COVID-19, large gatherings have been restricted across the country. Last year there was a total lockdown during Good Friday and Easter.





Delhi has 12,647 active COVID-19 cases that include 653 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of fatalities in the national capital has reached 11,060 with 10 deaths on Saturday. The holy day of Easter is celebrated with joy and pride by Christians all over the world and is considered one of the most auspicious days for the community.