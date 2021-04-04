Puducherry will be first to vaccinate all residents, says L-G Tamilisai

Puducherry :

According to a Raj Nivas release, while, addressing the gathering the Lt Governor said that with the active cooperation of people of Puducherry, coronavirus will be kept out of Puducherry and the Union Territory will achieve the distinction of becoming the first state to vaccinate all its residents.





She reiterated the fact that every citizen should take pride in taking the vaccine. Gone were the days when we were considered as a developing country and were dependent on developed and western countries for vaccines, she said.





“Our nation has supplied vaccines to the Peace Keeping Force of UN. The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) has congratulated India as the best-performing country in the efforts to tackle the COVID spread,” she said.