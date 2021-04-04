Distracted nurse gives woman 2 vaccine jabs

Kanpur :

As the news reached the woman's family, they created an uproar at the centre and later senior officials including the district magistrate and chief medical officer were informed about the alleged negligence. The family members told reporters that Kamlesh Kumari, had gone to Marhauli PHC on Thursday to get her first vaccine shot where Archana ended up giving her two doses. The District Magistrate has ordered an enquiry into the incident.