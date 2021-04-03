2 LeT terrorist associates arrested in JK

Srinagar :

Police said on Dec 12, 2020 unknown terrorists hurled a hand grenade towards Police Post Bus Stand which missed the intended target and exploded outside gate of the police post, resulting in injuries to three civilians.





Accordingly a case was registered by the police and investigation was set into motion.





Police said during the course of investigation two suspects Mohd Asif Najar and Sahil Rashid Bhat resident of Green Town Sopore were apprehended.





"During questioning they confessed that they are working for LeT outfit as over ground workers and had thrown the Grenade on Police Post Bus Stand on the directions of LeT terrorists," police said.





"The duo also confessed that they were desirous to join the terrorist ranks but before that a hand Grenade was handed over to them with the directions to throw it on any security force/ Police establishments in Sopore area, which they finally threw on Police Post Bus Stand."





Police said both have been formally arrested on April 1 in the instant case and are presently on Police remand.





Police said further investigations are on.