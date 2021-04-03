Maharashtra adds highest 49,447 COVID-19 cases in day, 277 die

Mumbai :

Previously, on September 17, 2020, Maharashtra had recorded the highest number of 24,619 cases in a day.





With 1,84,404 new tests, the total number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 2,03,43,123, the department said.





The case recovery rate in the state now stands at 84.49 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.88 per cent, it said.





Of the 277 fatalities, 132 deaths had occurred in the last 48 hours, the statement said.





A total of 37,821 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra so far to 24,95,315, it said.





The state is now left with 4,01,172 active cases.



