Sat, Apr 03, 2021

President Kovind's health improving: Rashtrapati Bhavan

Published: Apr 03,202103:56 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

President Ram Nath Kovind's health condition is improving and he has been shifted from ICU to a special room in AIIMS, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Saturday.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Kovind, 75 , on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. 

"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations