President Kovind shifted from ICU as his health improves post bypass surgery

President Ram Nath Kovind was on Saturday shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a special room at the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital after undergoing bypass surgery earlier this week. In a tweet, the Rashtrapati Bhawan said, "His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest."





"President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest," read the tweet. The President had undergone bypass surgery at AIIMS hospital on March 30.





On Thursday, the President had said he is recovering well after his bypass surgery and thanked doctors and caregivers. "I've been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I'm touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It's difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!" the Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.





President Kovind had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) in Delhi following chest discomfort last Friday. He was then shifted to AIIMS Delhi the next day.