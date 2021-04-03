My comments for Hagrama Mohilary were not a threat: Himanta Sarma's reply to EC

New Delhi :

Despite the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a massive crowd was seen at the vegetable markets in Moradabad and Ghazipur on Saturday morning. People gathered in huge numbers at the markets flouting social distancing norms. Most of the customers and shopkeepers were seen without masks and no volunteers or authorities were managing the crowd.





Gaurav, a visitor at the Ghazipur market, said, "COVID-19 cases are rising. People are taking the threat lightly. They are not wearing a mask and not following social distancing norms in the market. Cases are increasing in Delhi." Vishal, another visitor at the market, said, "Eighty per cent of people are roaming around without any masks. Police at the gates are not checking the compliance with COVID-19 guidelines in the market. Police themselves are not wearing masks. If the situation continues like this, we will go into another lockdown"





In order to control the new infections, the Uttar Pradesh government has extended the closure of the schools for classes one to eight to April 11. Delhi recorded 3,594 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday while Uttar Pradesh registered over 2,070 fresh COVID-19 cases.





As per the union health ministry update on Saturday morning, close to 90,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.