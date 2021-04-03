4,371 New Covid-19 Cases In Thane District, 15 Die

Thane :

Thane district in Maharashtra reported 4,371 new cases of coronavirus, which took its infection count to 3,27,732, an official said on Saturday.





These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.





The death toll due to the virus grew by 15 to 6,525.





The COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.99 per cent, he added.





So far, 2,86,490 patients have recuperated from the infection and the recovery rate now stands at 87.42 per cent.





There are 34,717 active cases in the district at present, the official said.





In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 51,043 while the death toll is 1,232, another official said.