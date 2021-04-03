Sat, Apr 03, 2021

Mangaluru: Four arrested for attack on interfaith couple travelling in a bus

Published: Apr 03,202109:52 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said that the arrests took place in the case related to an attack done by a group of people near Pumpwell.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Mangaluru:
Four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on an interfaith couple travelling by bus from Mangaluru to Bengaluru, Mangaluru Police on Saturday. 

Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Police Commissioner said that the arrests took place in the case related to an attack done by a group of people near Pumpwell.

The four arrested have been identified as Balachandra (28), Dhanush Bhandary (25), Jayaprashanth (27) and Anil Kumar (38). As per reports, a 24-year-old man was assaulted on Thursday night while travelling with a woman belonging to a different caste. It is reported that the attackers also stabbed him with a sharp weapon.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations