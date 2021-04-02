Maha CM warns of healthcare infrastructure shortage

Mumbai :

Addressing people of the state on social media, Thackeray also said stricter curbs will be imposed in one or two days to check the surge in COVID-19 cases.





"Till now, we have administered 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, including three lakh vaccine doses yesterday," he said.





Some people are getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks," Thackeray said.





"I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current situation prevails," he said. People have become complacent, he added.