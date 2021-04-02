Maharashtra again grapples with severe blood shortage

Mumbai :

The State Blood Transfusion Council (STBC) has alerted the state government after which the situation is being monitored on a daily basis, it was announced on Friday.





Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingane revealed that the average availability of blood stocks is barely sufficient to last a week in the state, putting a question mark on routine or emergency surgeries and other blood requirements by hospitals.





"There is a huge shortage of blood in major cities like Mumbai, Thane, Pune... the availability is for 6-7 days, in some other districts it may be around 10-11 days Collections need to be ramped up drastically," he urged.





Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad urged the youth to organise blood donation camps or come forward voluntarily and donate blood while adhering to all Covid protocols.





Mumbai social worker Rakesh Upadhyay said that though there is not much requirement for blood among Covid-19 patients, the blood collection cycle has virtually stopped since the past 12 months owing to the pandemic and lockdown.





"We used to organize blood donation camps in collaboration with various agencies every month, and more during the vacations, with very good response. However, in the past one year, this activity has come down to virtually a trickle owing to the Work From Home adopted by many companies, restrictions on public movements and other impediments," Upadhyay told IANS.





"The blood banks in Maharashtra face an acute shortage of blood... It is the dire need of the hour and people should step forward to donate blood, voluntarily and selflessly, as it's a noble and humanitarian case," Awhad appealed.





The state government has also called upon political parties, NGOs, social organisations and the corporates to undertake blood donation camps and encourage the youngsters to donate blood.