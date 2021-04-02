Coalition of NGOs demands regulatory action against illegal GM crops sowing in Maharashtra

Mumbai :

In a letter written to GEAC, the Coalition for a GM-Free India said it has come to its notice that some illegal planting of GM crops like GM brinjal is being undertaken, in a brazenly challenging manner in Maharashtra.





"We urge the apex regulatory body GEAC to immediately ensure that no such illegal cultivation takes place that too in open violation of the legal regime on the matter," it said.





GEAC should direct for the immediate destruction of the said plots and also get event-specific testing of the samples collected in each of these cases to ensure that the seed supply system is traced fully and that the event developers, as well as seed suppliers, are held liable, it added.





A copy of the letter has been sent to the environment and agriculture ministries as well.





Bt cotton is the only GM crop approved in 2002 by the government for commercial farming in the country and, therefore, cultivation of other unapproved GM crops are banned in India.