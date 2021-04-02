Girl returning home from tuition gang-raped, commits suicide: Police

Meerut :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





The girl belonging to a village under the Sardhana Kotwali area consumed poison after returning home on Thursday evening, said police adding she died in the hospital during the treatment. Meerut’s Rural Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said four youths were involved in abducting and raping the girl and the police, on the basis of a suicide note left by the girl, have arrested two of the accused and have launched a manhunt to nab two others. In her suicide note, the girl had named four persons, including neighbouring village residents Lakhan, son of Sanjay, and Vikas, son of Balwant alias Murali, besides two others. Lakahn and Vikas have been arrested while the police are on the lookout for two others, the SP said. The SP said the girl was abducted by four youths of Kapasad village and raped in a tower near her house. After returning home, she narrated her woes to her parents and consumed some poisonous substance sometime later, prompting her parents to rush her to the SSD Global Hospital in Modipuram, where she died during the treatment.